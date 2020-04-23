Butchers donates £100 of supplies to Bridgnorth Food Bank

Keith Alderson Butchers, based on Sydney Cottage Drive, has given 10 vouchers worth £10 each to the service to help those in need throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Charlie Spencer, co-owner of the butchers, handed the vouchers to councillor Julia Buckley, who volunteers for the food bank on West Castle Street.

Mr Spencer said: "The support from our customers over the last month has been amazing, so we wanted to give something back."

Councillor Buckley added: "We are so grateful to Keith Alderson Butchers, because the number of families in need is increasing daily due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"It's great the they have arranged free, safe deliveries to help those in isolation. Don't forget for those who need help with any other deliveries or errands, the Covid-19 Mutual Aid group can be contacted for free."

This comes after the food bank put out an appeal to residents for donations as organisers were struggling to source enough food and other essential items for provision users.

Liz Bird, food bank manager, said the service had ordered 300 items from the supermarket, but due to restrictions placed on certain items, only received 80.

Advertising

General donations had also dropped due to the lockdown restrictions put in place combined with empty supermarket shelves caused by panic-buying.

But following the plea for help, scores of people and businesses came to the rescue and the food bank said it now has enough resources to supply those in need for the short-term future.

Despite the majority of food bank volunteers being unable to help due to being classed as vulnerable, other members of the public have also given up their time to help the service, including delivering food to those that may not be able to leave their home.

This week, the service helped 15 families, six couples, 14 individuals and four emergency cases.