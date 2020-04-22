Volunteer PPE bikers deliver 2,000 visors to health staff in just over two weeks

The bikers have worked with two West Midlands companies, 3P Innovation in Warwick and AVBirch from Bridgnorth, who have been re-purposing their skills and equipment to produce visors.

Visor Bikes has been providing the equipment to healthcare organisations across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire, while also assisting two other providers of visors.

Chris Hyde from the group said: "The delight and relief from those we have delivered to so far gives us an ever-increasing desire to help make a difference.

"When staff tell us they are scared to go to work because of the lack of PPE you just want to do everything possible to help, it’s an honour to support these amazing people."

Visor Bikes was formed less than three weeks ago by a number of individuals who are already familiar with the needs of the NHS through their voluntary roles within the Blood Bike community.

Learn more about Visor Bikes online, at visor-bikes.com.