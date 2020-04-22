Shropshire woman selling healthy dog biscuits for the NHS

Louise Lewis of Astley Abbotts, near Bridgnorth, said that she does not want to profit from the pandemic despite her business taking a hit.

She began Pawfect Delights after she struggled to find healthy treats for her agility competitor dog Fred when he was injured – but now she is baking and selling 'superhero' biscuits with all of the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

The 'superhero' biscuits feature the Superman logo and the letters NHS above.

They come in two flavours, peanut butter and banana plus banana and blueberry, made from oat flour, vegetable-based stock and fruit.

A batch of the NHS biscuits

Louise said: "In 2017 [Fred] got injured and then we ended up not competing for a whole year.

"When he came off his medication... I wanted to give him a treat but I couldn't find anything in shops that were healthy, that were going to help him lose weight.

"I started making these biscuits for him, I shared them with my friends and their dogs loved them. I started to make biscuits for other people."

Advertising

The business became a success and Louise was able to quit her job – until the coronavirus crisis hit.

"This thing came and nobody ordered off me. They disappeared.

"Two years of building up the business and then in front of my eyes it disappeared.

"I just couldn't sit here and do nothing, I came up with the idea of doing these biscuits. But I thought 'I don't want to profit off a crisis'.

Advertising

"I'm not the only one [who has been affected], I'm grateful that I can stay at home and that my family is safe."

The superhero biscuits cost £5 with £1.50 of that going on postage and packing and the rest to go to NHS Charities Together.

Visit facebook.com/pawfectdelight/ to learn more and to place an order.