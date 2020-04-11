'Puff the Dragon' runner Dana recovering after heart attack

Dana Power, from Brigdnorth, is known by his colourful running persona 'Puff the Dragon', which has completed countless charity runs, including 10 London Marathons, and 15 marathons overall.

However, Dana is now recovering at home after suffering a heart attack on April 3 and having a stent fitted at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton the same day.

As if the ordeal was not enough, Dana has had the added worry of being tested for coronavirus after a patient in the bed next to him at the hospital tested positive for Covid-19.

Thankfully after a two-day wait for the results the test came back negative leading Dana to declare "Puff 1 Covid 0" on Facebook.

Dana Power as Puff the Dragon

Dana said paramedics, hospital staff, and his wife, had been "fantastic" and added that when back in running shape he would be looking to do a fundraiser for the heart and lung department at New Cross.

Writing on Facebook he explained how he had initially been in pain but had not said anything to his wife Tina.

He said: "Friday was a very scary day, I was in pain for nearly four hours before I gave in and told Tina, Huge mistake I know, thanks to wonderful neighbours Rachel & Margaret for helping Tina, can't thank the paramedics enough they were fantastic, got New Cross around 7pm straight into theatre to have stent fitted, back on the ward for 9pm.

"I don't want to bring politics into it, but everyone at New Cross hospital was fantastic, from the cleaners, dinner ladies, nurses, doctors, consultants, they are working under tremendous pressure with the situation we find ourself in, their PPE is just atrocious, flimsy apron, surgical mask, and surgical gloves, these are changed every time they enter a room, but the care they gave me was was second to none, once this is all over and I'm fit and well I will be doing a fundraiser for the heart & lung department at New Cross."

Dana said he is now targeting the London 2021 Marathon, with or without his well known costume after his family suggested he retire the dragon.