Pub car park homes refused

The plans for the Crown Inn in Claverley sparked objections from nearby residents and the parish council, who said the development would also impact the future viability of pub.

Applicants Two Crafty Brewers Holdings Ltd wanted to build four semi-detached homes in the existing car park, which would be let at 80 per cent of the market rental value By Shropshire Rural Housing Association.

A Grade II-listed outbuilding behind the pub was also earmarked to be converted into another house which would be sold.

The applicant proposed relocating the pub car park to a piece of land behind where the new houses would be situated, but Shropshire Council planners said this would cause problems for the occupants of the new homes.

A report by planning officer Mike Davies said: “The development envisages a new car parking area to replace the existing car park which will house the four affordable units.

“This would be accessed from Church Street using the existing access with vehicles driving through the opening in the outbuilding and past the new housing to reach the replacement car park which will be situated adjacent to the car park of the adjoining Plough Inn public house.

“This clearly has the potential to cause nuisance and disturbance to the future residents of the development through late night vehicular movements, car doors opening and closing and patrons leaving the public house.

“In addition, the beer garden to the Plough backs onto the existing car park of the Crown Inn which is to be developed for four affordable units and the gable end of the outbuilding which is to be converted into an open market residential unit.

“The proximity of the beer garden therefore gives rises to concerns in relation to noise and disturbance emanating from patrons of the Plough using the beer garden particularly during the summer months.”

Further concerns about nearby trees and a lack of support from the council’s affordable housing team were also highlighted.