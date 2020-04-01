Coronavirus: Bridgnorth teachers donate nearly 100 sets of handcream to NHS workers

Donations from members of the public throughout the town have poured in and raised enough money to distribute the products for free to Bridgnorth Medical Practice, Bridgnorth Hospital, care homes and paramedics in the town and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

The idea to 'help the hands that help us' came from childhood friends Samantha Kinsey, of Grove Crescent and Gemma Brown, of Princess Drive.

The 33-year-olds, who both work as teachers, also sell Body Shop cosmetics from home and used social media to promote their idea, highlighting the harsh effects on the skin that heavy hand-washing and sanitising can have.

Gemma Brown and Samantha Kinsey were behind the idea

For every four donated, the pair used their commission to add extra sets of hand cream before packaging them up ready to be delivered.

Samantha, who teaches English at Idsall School in Shifnal, said: "I decided to set up the hand cream donation because I wanted to do something to help, but didn't know how I could from home.

"We loved the idea that we could help NHS staff, who are risking their lives to help us, by 'helping the hands that help us'.

About 100 sets of handcream have been donated to NHS workers

"We were very aware the toll that constant washing and sanitising takes on your skin, so thought that some hand cream would really help.

"We were amazed at how many people wanted to donate in such hard times. It is so uplifting to see the Bridgnorth community come together to support out NHS."

She added: "We are passing the hand creams on to local NHS staff that we know to take into the designated donations sites. Emily Michel of Murray's Pharmacy and Christine Watson, senior midwife at Bridgnorth Hospital, will be delivering.

"We cannot thank those that donated enough – it has restored faith in humanity after seeing some pretty animalistic behaviour in society over the past few weeks."

For more information, visit Bridgnorth Beauty Box on Facebook.