Bridgnorth martial arts students' success before club closure

A total of 13 students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do were put forward for assessment by instructors Anna Bradford and Gary Plant, all of which were successful in their examinations.

The pupils were selected based on their individual progress since the last grading event and were assessed by Master Tony Sewell, an eighth degree master who travelled from Derby.

Anna Bradford said the club, which is based at Oldbury Wells School, also had a record number of females take part.

She said: "We are sad to have closed our doors but it is only temporary and we hope our students will come back refreshed and energised.

"The students were all very nervous at this grading but achieved good grading scores and should take confidence from the experience.

"As a club we also had a record number of ladies and girls taking part in the grading, which is really encouraging.

"We are really proud of each and every one of our students and try to coach to get the best out of everybody's unique personalities as much as we can."

The club congratulated its students for passing, who were J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, Thanh Dang, Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook and Tom Hardwidge.