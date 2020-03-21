Menu

More than £500 raised for Bridgnorth flood victims

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

More than £500 has been raised from a high street collection for those affected by flooding in Bridgnorth.

The River Severn in full flood in Bridgnorth

The town's Lions group took donations from members of the public, which totalled £527 to help people hit by the recent floods.

The fund was also contributed to by a collection made by the Bridgnorth Ukelele Band while playing at the Shakespeare Pub.

John White, Bridgnorth Lions community and welfare chairman, said: "We are aware that local authorities have been making awards to those affected, and some people are protected by insurance.

“But it’s very pleasing, although not a surprise, that the Bridgnorth public also wanted to help out in some small way."

Proceeds are available for residents through the Lions group, which can be contacted through John on lionjohn@mail.com

The collection is the most recent undertaken by the group, which holds numerous throughout the year for good causes.

Earlier this year, more than £550 was raised to aid the Australian bush fire appeals.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

