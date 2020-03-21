Advertising
More than £500 raised for Bridgnorth flood victims
More than £500 has been raised from a high street collection for those affected by flooding in Bridgnorth.
The town's Lions group took donations from members of the public, which totalled £527 to help people hit by the recent floods.
The fund was also contributed to by a collection made by the Bridgnorth Ukelele Band while playing at the Shakespeare Pub.
John White, Bridgnorth Lions community and welfare chairman, said: "We are aware that local authorities have been making awards to those affected, and some people are protected by insurance.
“But it’s very pleasing, although not a surprise, that the Bridgnorth public also wanted to help out in some small way."
Proceeds are available for residents through the Lions group, which can be contacted through John on lionjohn@mail.com
The collection is the most recent undertaken by the group, which holds numerous throughout the year for good causes.
Earlier this year, more than £550 was raised to aid the Australian bush fire appeals.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment