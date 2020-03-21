More than £500 raised for Bridgnorth flood victims

The town's Lions group took donations from members of the public, which totalled £527 to help people hit by the recent floods.

The fund was also contributed to by a collection made by the Bridgnorth Ukelele Band while playing at the Shakespeare Pub.

John White, Bridgnorth Lions community and welfare chairman, said: "We are aware that local authorities have been making awards to those affected, and some people are protected by insurance.

“But it’s very pleasing, although not a surprise, that the Bridgnorth public also wanted to help out in some small way."

Proceeds are available for residents through the Lions group, which can be contacted through John on lionjohn@mail.com

The collection is the most recent undertaken by the group, which holds numerous throughout the year for good causes.

Earlier this year, more than £550 was raised to aid the Australian bush fire appeals.