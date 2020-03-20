Second World War Bridgnorth veteran turns 100

Alan Davies was born in 1920 and apart from his time in the armed forces, has spent the last century living in Bridgnorth.

And the 100-year-old did not let his age get in the way of a six-hour birthday celebration, which took place at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

A former captain of the town's cricket club and lifetime member of the golf club, Alan also drew cartoons for the Bridgnorth Journal throughout the 50s and 60s.

Cartoons drawn by Alan for the Bridgnorth Journal throughout the 50s

Alan's son, Geoff, said: "His birthday luncheon was attended by more than 100 people and we had a big cake done and he obviously had a card from the queen as you do.

"It was a great day. He's a former captain of the golf club and a life time member there so that was the place to have it.

"He also used to be captain of the cricket club in years gone by. He's also a keen bridge player.

"Strangely enough, in the 50s and early 60s he was also a cartoonist for the Bridgnorth Journal.

"He had a great day. It was marvellous and he was there from 12pm to 6pm, so it was a big day for him that he thoroughly enjoyed.

"Through his involvement with sports clubs he knows a lot of young people in the town – he's involved with the rugby club too."