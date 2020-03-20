Former Bridgnorth shepherd thanks Good Samaritans after collapsing in street

Malcom Berry had gone to watch England play Wales in the Six Nations with his friend James at The Bear in Northgate.

After enjoying his evening, the 52-year-old was making his way home to Greenfields Court when he collapsed down Innage Lane.

Thankfully, three passers-by wrapped their coats around him before notifying a nearby resident and calling an ambulance.

Once recovered, Malcom took to The Friars in St Mary's Street to share a drink and thank 19-year-old barman Ollie Greenhalgh, who along with 20-year-old Will Manfield and one other, made sure he received urgent attention.

Malcom, who used to work as a shepherd at a farm between Bishop's Castle and Minsterley before retiring due to health reasons, said if it had not been for the Good Samaritans of Bridgnorth, he would have been left for the "6am dog walkers" to find the following morning.

"James who I was with at the time said I was walking absolutely fine, there wasn't a problem, until the next minute I was on the deck unconscious," he said.

"I was lying on the ground in torrential rain and they came along and wrapped me up in their coats to protect me.

"They then knocked on someone's door who came over with a blanket and covered me up.

Good Samaritan Ollie Greenhalgh shares a pint with Malcom Berry, who Ollie helped after seeing him unconscious

"I can't say thank you enough to the ambulance and A&E staff, as well as them for being good fellows and helping me when they didn't know me or my circumstances. It shows you the young people in Bridgnorth are genuine and have morals, standards and respect for other people."

Malcom had been building up his strength and recovering from the stroke and heart attack he suffered in 2018.

He added: "After what happened two year ago, I've been recovering to the point where I can walk quite a few miles again but I haven't gone that way home since. It seems silly but I've been going the long way.

"My injuries were a severely broken wrist and a lot of nerve damage. I also smashed the side of my eye socket open.

"There was a lot of blood and when Will and Ollie turned up they thought I'd been attacked.

"But I won't forget what those young men did for me and I hope they don't forget it either.

"I dread to think what would have happened if they hadn't been there. I could have been there until the 6am dog walkers found me.

"When they're all in Bridgnorth again I'd love to buy them all a couple of beers each."