Bridgnorth social club celebrates annual ladies luncheon

Members, partners, widows and special guests attended the town's Probus Club Ladies Luncheon, which took place at The Down Inn for the fifth year in a row.

Mayor and mayoress of Bridgnorth, councillors Ron and Carole Whittle returned as guests of honour and thanked the probus members for the invitation while musician Suzanne Millington joined Kathy Ainsworth to entertain guests.

After a three-course meal, songs from Oklahoma and My Fair Lady echoed through the venue before comedic tales filled the inn with laughter.

Mike Purnell, of the club, said: "As per tradition, the Ladies Luncheon was organised by vice chairman, Rev Garry Ward. Chairman Lewis Salt was in charge on the day and for the third year put his own twist on the event by presenting all the ladies with a red rose. The seven table decorations were created by Claverley Church and the Ladies Flower Club, and were given away to one lady on each table as prizes following a draw.

"Lewis Salt thanked The Down Inn for its excellent food and service, Garry Ward for organising the day and Suzanne and Kathy for entertaining us. The chairman's daughter, Linda Rigby, then thanked the men on behalf of all the ladies."

The club, which formed in 1979, organises two yearly outings, runs a crown green bowling team which competes against other Probus Clubs and a golf society.

The members meet at The Down Inn on the second Tuesday of each month for a lunch and in the winter months, speakers are booked to give a short talk.

The club is currently recruiting members, who have to be male and retired or semi-retired. Anyone interested should contact the secretary, Ian Jones on 01746764474.