Bridgnorth Rotary Club postpones free blood pressure checks due to coronavirus

The annual event was set to go ahead on Saturday, April 4 at Bridgnorth Library but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 disease.

Organisers said they intend to reschedule it to some time in autumn.

David Chantrey, from the Rotary Club, said: "We have decided not to go ahead at this time because we want to ensure the wellbeing of our members, the health care professionals and members of the public.

"We are committed to these important checks because they give people the chance to make sure that they do not have risky high levels of blood pressure, which often has no symptoms.

"So we intend to carry out these checks later in the year once the coronavirus pandemic has eased."

Last year a woman visiting Bridgnorth from Cheltenham who had a chance meeting with a Rotary Club member said the free check saved her life.

Jenny Rimmell said despite feeling totally fine, her readings were off the charts and her life was at risk.

She was later admitted to hospital for life-saving treatment.