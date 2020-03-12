Controversial application for 20 homes near Bridgnorth approved despite initial rejection for nine bungalows in same location

The revised submission from TC Homes outlines the development of 20 'affordable' homes with an estate road, on land east of the B4555 Bridgnorth Road, in Highley.

The development was rubber-stamped by councillors at Shropshire Council's southern planning committee meeting on Tuesday despite objections from residents and Highley Parish Council.

A previous proposal for nine bungalows on the site was refused in September last year by Shropshire Council as it was deemed an "incongruous feature", "poor for the environment" and "aesthetically unpleasing".

The new application has been approved despite Highley Parish Council saying none of the original concerns had been met.

The authority said the proposal would be an "over-development" of the site.

It said: "The original application was for nine bungalows and was rejected. The new application is for 20 two-storey dwellings.

"The parish council is also concerned about access to the site with the increased volume of traffic. The plans submitted make no mention of the public footpath/bridleway.

"The area is outside the building line and in an area of high landscape value within the Severn Valley."

But the report considered at Tuesday's meeting stated the revised application addressed the refusal reasons previously given by Shropshire Council.

It said: "The current application is for a 100 per cent affordable housing scheme which seeks to address the refusal reasons given in the decision notice.

"In comparison, the current proposal would break up the row of dwellings along the western side of the access road by having three pairs of semi-detached, two bedroomed dwellings parallel to the road, and then two pairs of semi-detached, three bedroomed dwellings positioned at 90 degrees to the access road, served by a private drive."