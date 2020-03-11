Pooches take a bow-wow at Bridgnorth care home's Crufts-inspired show

Morris Care’s Oldbury Grange nursing home welcomed five dogs of different breeds and sizes, brought along by staff and friends of the home to compete in fun categories. There were prizes for the best in show, the waggiest tail, the cutest pooch, and for the dog with a unique personality as residents judged the furry friends.

Social life co-ordinator Mandy Bullock said: “The dog show was a big hit with our residents who absolutely loved seeing the dogs strut their stuff around the home.

"We believe in holding a variety of engaging activities to bring people together to socialise and help them reminisce and promote wellbeing.

“Our animal visits always prove great therapy and are appreciated by residents and staff. We think this dog show could become an annual event.”

Home manager Lisa Bradley entered into the fun by ‘showing’ Stella, her cockerpoo who won the ‘dog that looks like its owner’ category.

For more information about Morris Care and its six nursing homes in Shropshire and Cheshire, visit www.morriscare.co.uk