More than 100 cars washed and hundreds of pounds raised for charity in Bridgnorth

The Bridgnorth charity car wash is an annual tradition, with the town's firefighters scrubbing up any car that arrives in return for a donation to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Every year, hundreds of fire stations across the UK compete to wash as many cars as possible to raise money for the charity, which supports fire service personnel in various ways.

At Bridgnorth, this year's was one of the best in recent memory, according to retained firefighter Ashley Brown.

"It was an absolutely fantastic morning. £663 was raised for the Fire Fighters Charity, that's one of the best we've had in a long time in terms of money raised and the number of cars that came through.

"There were over 100, I would say we lost count.

"The weather was kind, it stayed dry for us. It was a little bit overcast but it was certainly dry which I think brought the supporters out.

"It is usually well-supported."

Another charity car wash will be held in Welshpool on March 21.