Controversial application for 20 homes near Bridgnorth to be discussed at meeting after original plan for nine homes considered "inappropriate"

The revised submission from TC Homes outlines the development of 20 'affordable' homes with an estate road on land east of the B4555 Bridgnorth Road in Highley.

The application is set to be discussed by Shropshire Council at its south planning committee meeting on Tuesday.

A previous proposal for nine bungalows on the site was refused in September last year by Shropshire Council as it was deemed an "incongruous feature", "poor for the environment" and "aesthetically unpleasing".

The revised application has more than five objections, including from Highley Parish Council.

The authority's objection says that none of the original concerns have been met.

It states: "Highley Parish object to these proposals on the grounds of overdevelopment of the site. The original application was for nine bungalows and was rejected. The new application is for 20 two storey dwellings.

"The parish council is also concerned about access to the site with the increased volume of traffic. The plans submitted make no mention of the public footpath/bridleway.

"The area is outside the building line and in an area of high landscape value within the Severn Valley."

The report being considered at the meeting next week states: "The current application is for a 100 per cent affordable housing scheme which seeks to address the refusal reasons given in the decision notice.

"In comparison, the current proposal would break up the row of dwellings along the western side of the access road by having three pairs of semi-detached, two bedroomed dwellings parallel to the road, and then two pairs of semi-detached, three bedroomed dwellings positioned at 90 degrees to the access road, served by a private drive."

The document adds the original application was "inappropriate".

It states: "The proposal by reason of its appearance, scale, height, massing and density constitutes overdevelopment of this sensitive site in the Severn Valley.

"The proposal is likely to appear as an incongruous feature in the landscape setting.

"The design of the proposal creates a poor environment which fails to provide an appropriate open space provision for future residents.

"The design of the development presents an aesthetically unpleasing environment with the street scape being dominated by hardstanding in front of dwellings for car parking.

"The development represents an encroachment into the surrounding countryside resulting in a significant detrimental impact on the visual amenities and character/appearance of the Severn Valley."