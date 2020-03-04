Environment Agency in talks with Shropshire Council over flood defences for Bridgnorth

Residents and businesses around the town have been devastated by weeks of flooding, with traders being forced to close and dozens of homeowners evacuated.

Following the River Severn peaking in the town at 5.2 metres last Wednesday, the Environment Agency said it has met with both Shropshire and Bridgnorth town councils to discuss plans to alleviate the severity of future incidents.

Infrastructure to help prevent flooding is prioritised depending on its cost and the frequency and severity of floods in any given area.

Before now, defences in Bridgnorth have been deemed not viable.

The latest development comes after Shropshire Council's area place plan for Bridgnorth identified more than 100 houses in and around the area as being at a high risk of flooding and in need of protection alongside the River Severn, River Worfe and Rea Brook.

The proposals also stated that a six-year plan is set to be published later this year by the Environment Agency which includes protecting about 100 houses in the town centre and 18 properties in Ditton Priors, but that funding was one of the biggest hindrances.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency, said: "The use of public money to provide flood alleviation or defences to communities is prioritised according to the level of flood risk and the cost of providing it.

"For a flood scheme to be provided, it would need to be technically feasible, economically viable and socially acceptable.

"Currently, there is no viable public funded scheme for Bridgnorth. However, after meeting with both Shropshire Council and Bridgnorth Town Council, and further to last month's flooding, we will be reviewing the potential for a flood scheme for the town."

The mayor of Bridgnorth previously suggested alternative measures may be best to tackle flooding throughout the county.

Water-meadows and overflow ponds are already being used in parts of Wales to control rainfall and river levels, and councillor Ron Whittle said implementing them in Shropshire could help flood-hit towns.

He added that while flood defences cost millions of pounds, other, cheaper methods could prove just as effective.