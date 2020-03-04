Bridgnorth mayor calls for new flood measures

Bridgnorth is one of the towns where the river remains above its usual level after a series of three storms in the last few weeks.

The river peaked at 5.3m in the town last week and has been falling, but could rise again after Storm Jorge poured more rain over the country last weekend.

Bridgnorth mayor Ron Whittle said that the town was busier on Monday after a number of roads that had been closed last week due to rising water were reopened.

"It's significantly lower than the peak last time but it's coming up still," he said.

"My guess is that it isn't going to be as high as last week, but that is only a guess.

"I have been from one end of the High Street to the other, there were certainly more people around than there were... mainly because the roads are open.

"Last week they weren't. The Telford road is open, the Broseley road is open, the Wolverhampton road was only shut for a short time.

"A lot of businesses, especially retail businesses, are having a pretty tough time and when you start losing a couple of weeks' business in one go it does have quite an effect on them."

Councillor Whittle also cited a number of houses that have flooded in different parts of the town, including at Severn Terrace and near the Black Horse in Bridge Street.

He said that the use of measures like ponds and water-meadows along the Severn could lessen the impact on towns like Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

"In isolation they won't fix the problem but if you do them all it can make a difference," he said.