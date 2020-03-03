Shropshire Council announces free bus travel into Ludlow and Bridgnorth this month

Ludlow Park and Ride will be free every Thursday in March, as will the 101 Bridgnorth Town service every Saturday.

The announcement from Shropshire Council follows the news that Shrewsbury's Park and Ride will be free every day until March 14.

Councillor Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to extend our free park and ride offer to include Ludlow and Bridgnorth, to encourage people to visit both towns and show their support for local businesses following the recent flooding.

“We want to get the message out that Ludlow and Bridgnorth are open for business and we hope people will take advantage of this offer to visit the towns and their many businesses.”

Mayor of Ludlow Tim Gill welcomed the news.

He said: "Ludlow is open for business. We are a great town with a great market and all our town centre businesses are open. Come and enjoy our unique town.”

The initiative has also been backed by Shropshire Councillors for Bridgnorth, Elliott Lynch, Christian Lea, William Parr and Less Winwood.