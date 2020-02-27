Former Shropshire Council base in Bridgnorth to become homes after sale

The authority agreed a conditional contract for its previous offices in Westgate with South Staffordshire Housing Association (SSHA).

The building was the home of the former Bridgnorth District Council until 2009 and was then used by Shropshire Council until it was deemed surplus to requirements and vacated.

Plans had been developed in conjunction with West Mercia Police to base officers there until the force confirmed late last year that it was not in a position to move forward.

Now, Housing Plus Group, part of SSHA, intends to develop the site for housing and a planning application is due to be submitted shortly.

If permission is granted, work is expected to start on site this autumn.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “Westgate has been surplus to the council’s requirements for some time now, so I’m delighted that we’ve been able to agree a deal with SSHA that will lead to much-need housing being provided in Bridgnorth.”

In a joint statement, the four Shropshire councillors for Bridgnorth – Elliott Lynch, Christian Lea, William Parr and Les Winwood – welcomed the plans. They said: “We’re very pleased that the future of the Westgate site has now been agreed after a long period of uncertainty.

"The provision of housing at the site will benefit not just the area, but the whole of Bridgnorth, and we now look forward to a planning application being submitted and, hopefully, approved – and to houses being built.”

Sepp Sargeant, head of development at Housing Plus Group said: “We are delighted to have exchanged contracts to purchase such a great site. We aim to seek planning permission to build a range of high quality, much needed new homes which will rejuvenate this prominent area of Bridgnorth.”