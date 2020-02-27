Bridgnorth man pledges to cycle length of River Severn just a week after being cancer-free

Brian Millington will ride against the floods when he cycles 80 miles from Plynlimon in Mid Wales to Bridgnorth, despite only having use of his right lung.

Having never smoked, the 65-year-old from Highley was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 and was last week declared cancer-free – four years after an operation to remove the majority of his left lung.

Blaming his condition on air pollution during the 34 years spent working in London, Brian said he is "passionate" about tackling climate change and hopes to raise £15,000 towards flood defences along the Severn. He also aims to help set up a not-for-profit sustainable living shop in Bridgnorth.

"If we don't slow down climate change by reducing waste and pollution, we'll see more devastating floods like this week and last week," he said.

"In 2018 I returned to Highley to look after my father and escape the polluted city.

"I'm now hoping to help set up the community-run Our Green Shop which will sell sustainable household products and whole foods without single-use plastics, and raise money towards flood defences to protect Low Town and other communities along the Severn."

Brian will hop on his saddle on March 22, and said he would be happy for others to join him and help raise money.

To sponsor Brian or for more information, contact brianjmillington@gmail.com

Funds can also be donated at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ride-against-the-floods