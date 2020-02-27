Fundraisers target £15,000 to start environmentally friendly Bridgnorth shop

Our Green Shop aims to sell a wide range of whole foods and low-waste household goods, free of single-use plastic with a not-for-profit setup.

Whether it be loose nuts, beans or lentils, customers will be encouraged to bring their own bags and containers and the store will offer a range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free foods.

The community group looking to start the business includes Jennie Hart, who said the lease to the premises on St Mary's Street, which currently homes Maximum Health, runs out at the end of March.

She said: "We're hoping to raise the money to buy the lease and do temporary alterations, as well as put more stock in the shop.

"We're on such a tight schedule, the lease for Maximum Health runs out towards the end of March and if we haven't got the money by then, other contenders may take over.

"It'll be a low waste, completely green, no single-use plastic shop that's run by volunteers.

"We need something like this in our town. We need to keep up with the times. People want to eat nutritious food and for it to be affordable as well as sustainable.

"We also want to add disabled access and toilets for disabled people."

A substantial amount of money has already been raised through donations, loans and pledges, and the group has also set up a crowdfunding site.

Donations can be handed in to the staff at Maximum Health or online at crowdfunder.co.uk/our-green-shop

For more information, contact ourgreenshop@protonmail.com