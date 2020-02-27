Bridgnorth county tennis player stages 24-hour match for charity

Jordan Evans is hoping to brave the weather and play through the day and night tomorrow, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK when he takes to the courts at Bridgnorth Tennis Club.

The 20-year-old is a member of the county men’s team and said the disease is one his family has been directly affected by.

Currently studying a degree in sports management at the Shrewsbury campus of the University of Chester, Jordan also hopes to drum up additional sponsorship support when he embarks on the 26-mile London Marathon in April.

The 24-hour Tennisathon will begin at the club, where Jordan coaches, at 4.30pm and he is appealing for supporters to go along to help keep him going.

Part two of his fundraising campaign will see Jordan and his mum Sharon running the streets of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon.

Jordan said: “As a charity, Prostate Cancer UK means a lot to me and my family because it's been with us for generations. It’s a disease which has been passed down within my family tree.

"One in eight males will be diagnosed within their lifetime and the charity can help support those who need it most.

“I will be taking to the court and playing for 24 hours alongside various other challenges, with a countdown clock showing how many hours I have left to play as it ticks down.

“We want to create a brilliant atmosphere for all those involved and supporting the event. This is a chance to raise funds for prostate cancer and help fight the disease to fund research and development that will make an important difference to people's lives.”

Prostate cancer merchandise will be available to buy, along with cakes, sweets and treats, while a raffle will further help to boost funds for the charity.

Jordan, who is also a part-time lifeguard at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre, added: “After starting the Tennisathon at 4.30pm, a men’s social will take place until late. People will be invited to write down their names from 11pm and play tennis with me through the night. Everyone is welcome to come along to offer support and help keep me going.

"Come 9am on Saturday morning, tennis sessions will start with the club’s lead coach Holly Mowling until 1pm, with the event drawing to a close in the afternoon with some friendly doubles and singles matches.”

Jordan will then turn his focus towards stepping up his training ahead of running the London Marathon for the first time.

He said: “This will be my first marathon and it's something I’m looking forward to. My mum has ran the London Marathon once before in 2013 and completed it in just under five hours.

“Having her running it with me is going to be special, as is the fact she’s running for Severn Hospice, a charity which means a lot to her.

"The training is going well, the miles are now increasing and I’m going out running a lot more regularly in the wet and windy mornings. My target is to run it inside four and a half hours.

To sponsor Jordan, who hopes to raise £750, visit virginmoneygiving.com/JordanEvans6