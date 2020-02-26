Bridgnorth river levels set to peak today

The Severn was predicted to peak at about 5.3 metres in the town today, having reached 5.04m last week.

Properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace and Riverside have been flooded, as well as various businesses in Low Town including The Boatyard on the east side of the river and BamBoo Wine Bar to the west.

Shropshire Council has closed various roads including the direct route to Telford.

The A442 will remain shut from the Bandon Arms island to Sutton Maddock until at least Friday due to flooding.

Alternative routes in and out of the town are also thought to be impassable, including Coalport Road and the B4176.

The Environment Agency said it expects the Severn to remain high for a longer period of time than last week as more rain is set to keep the level topped up.

Mayor Ron Whittle said it had been at one of the highest levels he had seen.

"I was talking to a colleague who lives by the river and he said at about 10am yesterday it was expected to rise by about another 200mm," he said.

"If so, I suspect the level will be about the same as in 2000, which is one of the highest levels on record."

A rest centre was last week set up in Castle Hall for evacuated residents.

Mr Whittle added: "If a rest centre is needed at any time, or we are asked to provide one by the Environment Agency or the emergency services, we will set one up again."

Officers from Shropshire Council have joined Bridgnorth firefighters, workers from the Environment Agency and West Mercia Police in checking on affected residents and businesses, including flooded homes on Severn Valley Caravan Park and Riverside Caravan Park.

Doctor's Lane, Riverside, the A442 and Severnside South have been closed as well as the Riverside car park and Riverside West elevated car park.

Three flood warnings have been issued for Bridgnorth and the surrounding area, with homes thought to have been affected as early as 6am on Monday.

The government-issued flood warning for the town said rainfall is set to fall over the next 48 hours and the situation is being closely monitored.

People are being urged to avoid using low lying footpaths and avoid driving and walking through floodwater.