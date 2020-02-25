Leap Day marriage this weekend for couple who will celebrate their first anniversary in 2024

Melanie Shaw, 48, and Adrian Harper, 47, both from Hasbury in the West Midlands, will get hitched on Saturday, February 29.

They will tie the knot at the Old Vicarage in Worfield, near Bridgnorth.

It means they won’t celebrate their paper anniversary until 2024 and their aluminium anniversary until 2060.

“When we were deciding on the details for the wedding, we were really interested in the leap day,” said Melanie.

“It was just so unique and would mean not many other people would have that as their anniversary.

"The fact that it fell on a Saturday confirmed it for us.

“We’ve said we’ll celebrate at midnight on February 28 until the next leap year comes around and then do something extra special to celebrate our first anniversary.”

David Blakstad, who owns and operates the Old Vicarage with his wife Sarah, said: “Leap days of course only come around every four years, but for it to land on a Saturday is even more rare.

“We’re so pleased that Melanie and Adrian are getting married here Saturday and we’re looking forward to helping them make their big day one to remember.

“We wish them all the best for the day and for their future together.”

'We just hit it off right from the start'

Melanie, who works as an educational delivery manager for NHS Blood and Transplant, met her future husband at an ice hockey game in 2015.

“I played skater hockey for Leasowes Sharks which started my love for ice hockey,” said Adrian, who works as an electrical engineer at Western Power.

“I was at a game one night when one of my friends brought along someone from work – Melanie.

“She didn’t know ice hockey at all so I talked her through what was going on and we just hit it off right from the start and were together the whole evening.”

Three years later, Adrian proposed when the couple were on holiday in Cornwall.

“I was not expecting it at all,” added Melanie. “The ring was beautiful, he designed it himself.

"It’s got a bit of an Art Deco theme to it, which is the theme of our wedding too."

Melanie and Adrian are big fans of the Art Deco period and wanted to incorporate that into their celebrations.

“The colour scheme is navy and gold, and everything is designed to tie in with that,” added Melanie.

The pair booked the Old Vicarage after witnessing friends get married there over the years.

The couple will wed at 1pm this Saturday, February 29 in front of 60 guests.

To find out more about weddings at The Old Vicarage visit oldvicarageworfield.com