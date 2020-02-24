Vital funding awarded to West Mercia Search and Rescue

The money is part of a £1 million package being handed out to 50 volunteer organisations across the UK which carry out vital search and rescue operations.

The West Mercia branch will receive £13,458.99 to ensure it can continue to keep people safe in the region.

MP Philip Dunne welcomed the funding and said it is particularly important given the recent floods.

"The impact of Storm Dennis and its aftermath has reminded us of the incredible work our volunteer search and rescue teams to do keep people safe, especially during times of flooding and bad weather," he said.

"I am delighted the government has recognised the vital work done by West Mercia Search and Rescue here in south Shropshire.

"I visited the team in Bridgnorth two years ago to see the expanded new base, and am convinced our local volunteers are the unsung heroes of our waterways.

"Their commitment saves lives and on behalf of the whole community, I extend my sincere thanks to them for their work."