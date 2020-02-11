Advertising
Bridgnorth homeless hostel to close next month
A homeless hostel in Bridgnorth is due to close its doors at the end of next month.
Clarion Homes Group, which has run the Parish Rooms on behalf of Shropshire Council since 2012, decided not to bid to renew the contract.
The hostel provides short-term accommodation for up to 12 people before a long-term housing solution can be found.
A spokesman said: "We are working closely with the eight tenants at the scheme, their families, the county council and local housing providers to ensure a smooth and successful transition for each to a new property which meets their needs."
Following a review of its supported housing services in 2018, Clarion decided not to renew the contract, stating it does not have a large operational base in Shropshire.
The company agreed to continue the service for a year while Shropshire Council found a new provider.
Although the authority put out a tender, no bids were received.
Clarion said it will now withdraw and move instead to a "floating support model".
