Advertising
Fuel spillage after crash involving car and tractor in Bridgnorth
Firefighters had to clear up a fuel spillage after a crash between a car and a tractor in Bridgnorth this afternoon.
The collision happened at around 3.40pm in Severn View Drive, Eardington. No-one was trapped in either vehicle.
One fire appliance was sent from Bridgnorth station, and the crew used small gear and an environmental pack to make the vehicles safe and deal with fuel spillage.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.