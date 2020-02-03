Bridgnorth footbridge to tourist attraction closed for more than a month

The bridge from New Road to Severn Valley Railway Station has been shut by Shropshire Council for engineers to replace the holding down bolt anchorages and is set to reopen at the beginning of March.

The parts on the station-side abutment failed in January 2018 and a temporary repair was undertaken to ensure minimal disruption to the railway and surrounding businesses.

As part of the work, the bridge has been shut so temporary counterweights can be placed on the bridge to keep it stable during construction work to replace the damaged bolts.

During the closure, alternative pedestrian routes will be signed to the railway car park on the B4373 Hollybush Road when the station is in use.

The works are being undertaken by R&C Williams, with supervision provided by the council's term consultant WSP.