Suspected poacher seen in fields and woodlands near Bridgnorth

A silver Ford Ranger was driving suspiciously on rural roads in the Romsley area, south of Bridgnorth, on Tuesday.

At least one person from the vehicle was seen on foot in nearby fields and woodlands, and West Mercia Police suspect poaching activity.

Information relating to the incident has also been shared with West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police, which border the area.

Details of the vehicle, which has a registration ending in TXA, have been uploaded to the automatic number plate recognition system so that if it activates a camera, nearby officers will be alerted and can take appropriate action.

Anyone with information on suspected poaching should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, details can be submitted anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800555111.