Bridgnorth's Puff the Dragon launches new hearing aid for charity

Puff the Asthma Dragon can usually be seen on the roads and tracks with a bucket in hand raising money for a range of charities and good causes.

But fundraiser Dana Power took to Specsavers on High Street this week to test a new earwax removal service, with money from the next three month's appointments being donated to his chosen charity, Asthma UK.

Audiologist David Hutchison said: "We were delighted to have Dana come in to the store to try out the service.

"He's such a well known character in the town and we're pleased to be able to show our support by helping with some fundraising for Asthma UK.

"Earwax is produced naturally inside the ears but it can sometimes build up and block the ears if not cleared regularly.

"For those who struggle with this problem or who can't have their ears syringed, aural microsuction is an effective and painless alternative."

Dana is this year raising funds for his 10th London Marathon, his 15th marathon in total.

The 64-year-old will pledge donations to Asthma UK and is also holding a 'Full Monty' fundraiser in April.

From 7.30pm on April 18 he will be joined by two teams to perform a show at Castle Hall.