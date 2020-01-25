Competition to name new Bridgnorth retirement complex

Churchill Retirement Living has launched a competition to find a name for its new 50-apartment complex in Innage Lane, with the winner receiving a £100 prize.

Residents can enter the competition for a chance to see their submission on development signage and in all related marketing publications.

The winner will also receive an invitation to the grand opening of the complex later this year.

The company said its development names always end in 'Lodge' and the winning submission will first be approved by the town council.

If more than one person suggests the winning name, the winner will be drawn from a hat.

To enter the competition, participants should send their entry and the reason for it along with their name, address and phone number to bernadette.hennelly@crl.co.uk by February 21.

Alternatively, submissions can be sent to Bernadette Hennelly, Bridgnorth Naming Competition, Freepost, Churchill Retirement Living.

The new development comprises 50 privately owned, self-contained apartments.

Located on the site of a former 19th century building, the proposals had received criticism from locals concerned over the heritage of the site.