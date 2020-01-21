Man taken to hospital after two-car crash near Bridgnorth hotel

Emergency services rushed to the incident near The Down Inn on the B4364 shortly before 10.40pm yesterday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to treat two casualties.

One man was given first aid at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious before he was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

The ambulance service said another person was seen by paramedics on scene and did not need hospital treatment.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two fire engines including the rescue tender as well as an operations officer from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington.

West Mercia Police was also in attendance.