Collection of vintage microscopes found in Bridgnorth attic

The science equipment, dating in age from the Victorian era up to the 1930s, are estimated to range in price from £100 to £300 each.

Having been stored for years in the attic of a Bridgnorth property, they are now on display in Old Mill Antiques Centre.

The Mill Street venue said it expects to attract specialist collectors to view the equipment.

John Ridgway with the microscopes

Owner of the centre, John Ridgway, said it was an unusual find and one of the most interesting he can remember investing in.

"The microscopes were in storage at a Bridgnorth home and came to light during a house clearance," he said.

"They had been bought over a period of time by a local man who collected fascinating vintage items.

"It's really unusual to find a number of microscopes all together like this, most people have just one or two in their homes, and these are all in great condition – most of them are complete with their original lenses and wooden cases.

"They are all very different and of varying sizes, having been manufactured for various uses – one would have been designed for a student for example, another for use in a laboratory."

Mr Ridgway said he predicts the lot will attract specialist traders.

He added: "We're expecting a good deal of interest, both from collectors of vintage scientific equipment and from other people who just like items that are just that bit different."

The microscopes are all made of brass, except one manufactured in the 1930s which is made of steel.