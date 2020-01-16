20 families in need of help from Bridgnorth food bank

Volunteers at Bridgnorth Food Bank in West Castle Street gave out 43 packs of food consisting of about 1,500 items in total, compared to 36 packs of food last week.

These were given to 17 families, 10 individuals and six couples.

There were three families and seven individuals also in need of an emergency food pack, the food bank said.

Volunteers are this week appealing for donations of long life milk, toilet rolls, jam, toothpaste, squash, cereal, wipes and disposable razors.

Unwanted shopping bags are also being sought to help store and organise supplies.

The food bank hands out about 50 items to each family it helps, 40 to each couple and 35 to each individual.