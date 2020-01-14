Special day for Bridgnorth church curate Tom

The service was held at St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday afternoon and was led by the Bishop of Ludlow, Right Reverend Alistair Magowan.

Friends, family and members of the Diocese of Hereford turned out to watch Rev King's ordination.

"Bridgnorth is where I found my calling when I finished my training in college so I came here to the Diocese of Hereford," he said.

"I was ordained one-and-a-half years ago so today was the next step in being able to serve the wider community and the church."

However, the appointment was just the next step in his career and he will now continue to train and work alongside Reverend Prebendary Simon Cawdell.

The 41-year-old has vowed to bring the local community closer to God while also helping those in need in the town.

He added: "I will be meeting people in the local area, wherever they are in their lives, and hopefully bring God and Jesus to them. I simply want to allow them to meet Jesus and let them become aware of how much God loves them.

"I will now lead services as I continue my training as a priest but also I look forward to working in the community. As a church we help out with the local food bank, schools and other things that are important in our community."