Parish hall near Bridgnorth awarded grant

The event, running from January 20 to 25, shines a spotlight on how village halls support and strengthen their local communities.

It also celebrates the people whose time and dedication keep them going.

The event is being promoted by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity and Action with Communities in Rural England.

Chelmarsh Parish Hall has been awarded a grant to take part.

The parish hall in School Lane will be offering taster sessions of some of the regular activities that take place there, on the morning of January 25.

These will include an art class, indoor bowling, walking for health, book club, live arts events, history group and Chelmarsh friends social group.

There will also be presentations from organisers of potential new activities.

People are invited to drop in to enjoy some free tea and toast, try out the activities and enter a raffle to try and win a bottle of Tanners Champagne.