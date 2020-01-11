Advertising
Galaxy quest for Miss Shropshire Mollie-ann
She dressed to impress to become Miss Shropshire, and now Mollie-ann Hickling is looking to wow judges at Miss Galaxy UK.
The 18-year-old, from Bridgnorth’s High Town, will be facing off against women from across the country in the national beauty pageant.
But it’s not just about looking good – Mollie will be judged on her personality, her social media activity and more.
And the challenge will end with a gruelling day of photoshoots, training and interviews in March.
“Millions of girls apply,” she said. “I’m not too nervous, which is unusual for me.
“Even if I don’t win or get a place, I’ve gone and had a good time.”
Mollie, who currently works as a customer service assistant, said the pageant would be a good step into the world of modelling for her.
“There are a lot of different companies and modelling agencies there,” she said. “I hope it will open more opportunities. I’m really excited to go into the competition, make friends and hopefully win.”
