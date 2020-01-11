Menu

Galaxy quest for Miss Shropshire Mollie-ann

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

She dressed to impress to become Miss Shropshire, and now Mollie-ann Hickling is looking to wow judges at Miss Galaxy UK.

Mollie-ann Hickling, from Bridgnorth

The 18-year-old, from Bridgnorth’s High Town, will be facing off against women from across the country in the national beauty pageant.

But it’s not just about looking good – Mollie will be judged on her personality, her social media activity and more.

And the challenge will end with a gruelling day of photoshoots, training and interviews in March.

“Millions of girls apply,” she said. “I’m not too nervous, which is unusual for me.

“Even if I don’t win or get a place, I’ve gone and had a good time.”

Mollie, who currently works as a customer service assistant, said the pageant would be a good step into the world of modelling for her.

“There are a lot of different companies and modelling agencies there,” she said. “I hope it will open more opportunities. I’m really excited to go into the competition, make friends and hopefully win.”

