Bridgnorth youngsters form girls football teams following meet with Lioness

Youngsters at Bridgnorth Endowed School independently approached one of the town's football clubs in efforts to form their first U13 and U10 girls team.

The idea sparked following a school visit to Loughborough University, where students met the England international left-sided winger, Sue Smith.

Both of the teams, part of Bridgnorth Town Juniors, have since been supported with FA start-up grants from the Football Foundation and have secured a sponsor for their first kit.

Nick Dodd, of sponsor Disco Daddy, presenting the new kit to captain Lucy and vice captain Esther.

Steve Chase, of Bridgnorth Town Juniors and PE teacher at Bridgnorth Endowed School, said: "We were approached by a group of girls who wanted to set up their own team having been inspired by visits to Loughborough University where they met Sky Sports presenter and Lioness legend Sue Smith.

"We have been really pleased with the commitment and we now boast a full 17 in our U13 girls team – our U10 team have a squad of 11 too.

The newly formed Bridgnorth Town Junior U13 Girls don their first kit

"We are so pleased that the girls have an opportunity to access football just like their male counterparts.

Advertising

"We have one of the best facilities in the area and we are supported by AFC Bridgnorth who allow us access to the changing facilities and their hospitality suite during the match.

"Should you wish to keep up to date with the progress of the teams please follow us on Facebook at Bridgnorth Town Juniors."

The club is looking to expand its girls football with another two local teams and anyone interested in getting involved should contact the club's head of girls development on 07967709193.