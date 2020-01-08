Public meetings to discuss future of Bridgnorth

Residents of Bridgnorth are being urged to attend three consultation meetings to input into a town plan set to act as a response to Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review, which outlines 1,500 new homes for the area.

The first meeting will take place on Thursday, January 16, at Castle Hall on West Castle Street, the second will be on Thursday, January 30, at Low Town Community Hall on Severn Street before the final event takes place on Thursday, February 6, at Tasley Village Hall.

All meetings start at 7pm and have been organised by the Bridgnorth Plan Steering Group, which is made up of councillors, residents and business owners and formed last year to build on the Town Plan published in 2012.

A survey is also being distributed from a number of venues around the town including the library, Castle Hall, Low Town Community Hall, Theatre on the Steps and the town council offices.

In the Local Plan Review, 850 homes and a 28-hectare business site will be built on greenbelt land in Stanmore up until 2036, and 650 more homes post 2036.

The proposals have been met with fierce opposition from campaign groups and residents saying the greenbelt should be retained and current services such as schools and GP surgeries will not be able to cope with the influx of housing.

Councillor Clive Dyson, chairman of the steering group, said: "This consultation is the first step in the development of the Bridgnorth Plan.

"In 2020, we will go on to consider a number of equally important issues, including sustainability and the environment, healthcare, education and skills, crime and safety, support for the young and old, housing and support for local business.

"We would welcome the public's involvement and ideas."

The group has created a consultation document stating the main issues affecting Bridgnorth and items to be addressed in order to ensure any development is sustainable.

To view the document or for more information on the Bridgnorth Plan, visit bridgnorthtownplan.weebly.com