UK's longest-serving Santa warns of 'deadly' damaged roads in Bridgnorth

Ray Hulse has called for Shropshire Council to do something about the state of the roads in Cartway, Listley Street, Stourbridge Road and more, where in some areas the asphalt is crumbling to bits.

Former miner and tyre fitter Ray, 75, has made multiple complaints, particularly about the A442 near Quatford, where huge chunks of tarmac lie in the road due to overflowing drains which have not been cleared.

He said: "They are disgusting. Heading towards the town, you can't really avoid it.

"If you go down Cartway there are great big chunks of concrete that have come up from the road and been thrown 13-14 yards up the road.

"Imagine if that went through someone's windscreen. They'd be dead. It could be a family with children in the car. If this came through your windscreen and hit you, you'd have absolutely no chance.

"I don't see how Shropshire Council can spend £51 million on shopping centres in Shrewsbury but not fix the roads. Surely people's health and safety should come first."

He added: "I used to be in the tyre trade. Something like that could go through your tyre and make you lose control of your car.

Unhappy with the 'dangerous' condition of the road on the A442, at Quatford is Ray Hulse, of Bridgnorth

"All the drains are blocked up. They won't clean them out properly. I keep complaining to Shropshire Council but nothing gets done."

Ray, a well-known charity fundraiser who has been playing Santa for 57 years, isn't the first to raise concerns in Bridgnorth and its surrounding towns and villages.

At a Shropshire Council meeting last week, Much Wenlock councillor David Turner complained about "dangerous" potholes on the B4378 and said that at an advice surgery police told him of 15 cars parked at the side of the road with burst tyres after hitting the same pothole.

That pothole was on the A458 opposite Russell Close in Stanmore, and prompted disgruntled motorists to take to social media and vent their fury.

Councillor Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways, has conceded there’s “very little” money left in the pot to put things right.

He said: “Condition data is used to prioritise further scheme-level investigation so that we use our limited resources most effectively and the outcome of the investigation is used to form a forward programme of investment.

“Shropshire continues to make the best of the resources and funding it has and furthermore has successfully bid for additional Highways funding currently in excess of £90 million.”