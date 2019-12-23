Wind in the Willows performance planned

Rain or Shine Theatre are returning to Severn Valley Country Park, at Alveley near Bridgnorth, on Friday, January 3.

Doors for the performance open at 6.15pm, with the performance beginning at 7pm.

The company will be presenting their fast-paced comic retelling of the classic tale The Wind in the Willows.

Follow the adventures of handsome Ratty, innocent Mole, wise Badger and of course Toad as they row, ride and run on and around the banks of The River in an escapade suitable for the whole family.

Hailed as 'a delicious mirthfest' Rain or Shine will be reinventing a classic using their now signature 'Morecambe & Wise-ish' comedy style for another season of adventure, mayhem, and multi-role madness.

The indoor performance will be held in the visitor centre at the country park.

Tickets, which cost £10 for adults and £7 for children are on sale now, from 01746 781192.