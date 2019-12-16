Place at Christmas dinner for those in need in Bridgnorth

Together at Christmas (TAC) has been providing people with a family environment to spend their Christmas Day, fit with a three-course dinner, for seven years.

Founded by members of the local churches, the group caters for residents in and around the area who may not otherwise be able to spend their Christmas with food in the company of others.

Last year, more than 100 people turned out to spend the day together as part of the project.

This year's Bridgnorth 10k, organised by Warren Holland, raised £500 for the project which is set to take place on Christmas Day in Castle Hall in West Castle Street.

Derek Bartlett, TAC manager, said: "The team aim to seek out the poor, lonely and disenfranchised in the Bridgnorth area and provide them with a fantastic Christmas Dinner in a loving family atmosphere.

"Together at Christmas is aimed at, but not limited to, singletons, couples and family units on their own, one parent families, the recently bereaved, people who find themselves isolated, perhaps by a conspiracy of circumstances and those having a sense or feeling of loneliness or perhaps not having the means to celebrate this special day."

Organiser Sarbjit Sahota added: "We are a group of people who live in and around the area of Bridgnorth, many of which are members of the local churches.

"The key mission is to come together to provide a free three-course Christmas dinner on Christmas Day for anyone who is in need, be they single, couples or families.

"This is my fourth year with TAC and I have found them all to be a very warm and welcoming group of volunteers from a range of backgrounds and ages."

Anyone who would like to attend, or for more information, contact Derek on 07582 754463.