Big-hearted donors give huge boost to Shropshire Star toy appeal

Harmesh, who runs Hadnall Village Stores in Shrewsbury, donated 24 toys worth more than £200 to the appeal which aims to bring a little festive joy to youngsters who might be finding Christmas a difficult time.

Pentangle puzzles and games also donated a fantastic 203 gifts to the appeal, taking the total collected so far to about the 700 mark.

For the fifth year running, the Shropshire Star has joined forces with our partners at Storage King, and this year we have also been supported by Pure Gym in Telford and Rotherwood Healthcare, which runs Roden Hall and St George's Park care homes in Telford.

We will be handing over your donations at the end of next week, but there is still time to bring your donations in.

We are looking for brand new toys, games, books and other gifts suitable for children of all ages, which we are sharing between five different organisations.

Your gifts will be shared between The Harry Johnson Trust, which supports children being treated for cancer, Hope House Children's Hospice which supports more than 300 children across Shropshire and Mid Wales, and the Gobowen-based Movement Centre which offers life-changing therapies to children with cerebral palsy.

We are also supporting Telford Young Carers, which provides valuable support to youngsters who care for loved ones with serious illnesses or disabilities, and the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.

Donations can be brought to the following collection points: