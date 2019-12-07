Vacant pub near Bridgnorth 'an eyesore that fronts the village'

Highley's Castle Inn was once a bubbling centre for social gatherings, but has now been derelict for more than six years despite Councillor Dave Tremellen campaigning for work to be done since he was elected in 2013.

He said one of the first things he did after being elected onto the county council was apply for a compulsory purchase order, which has not been approved despite numerous attempts.

It would allow Shropshire Council to buy the building without the permission of the current owner due to the longevity of its rundown state.

Councillor Tremellen said he has since worked with Ella Preston, the clerk of Highley Parish Council, and a succession of different contacts at Shropshire Council in efforts to get the work done.

But he said as roles change and council officers leave their post, the application has not progressed and the issue of the pub's renovation has "fallen through the floorboards".

"All we want to do is see it tidied and cleaned up. It's not a small wreck," he said.

"It's been so frustrating – when you go into the village it's there, it's right in front of you.

"What sort of advert is that if you're trying to attract people to the place?"

Highley's Shropshire Councillor said due to the length of time the pub has been left to deteriorate, there would be a lot of work required before the building could be brought back into use, but that it would "not be a bad proposition" for someone with enough money in the right circumstances.

He added: "We're now in Shropshire Council's hands. We've given them all the information needed."

A compulsory purchase order is a legal application that allows authorities to take ownership of land or properties without the consent of the current owner.

It can be granted if it is believed it would be in the public interest for ownership to change hands and is often used by town councils to develop town centres or improve neglected areas.