Man dies after being hit by car near Bridgnorth

By Ian Harvey | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A man has died after he was hit by a car near Bridgnorth.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision on the B4176 in Hilton, at 7.27pm on Thursday.

Bystanders gave CPR to the man before ambulance crews arrived.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. An off-duty paramedic officer also came across the incident and stopped to assist.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian, a man, was being given CPR by bystanders on scene when ambulance staff arrived.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
