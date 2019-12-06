Bridgnorth butchers hosts charitable sausage party

The aptly named sausage party organised by Keith Alderson Butchers helped raise about £1,000 for the Bridgnorth Lions at the weekend.

The event outside the store on Sydney Cottage Drive marked the end to a month of fundraising done by staff and customers.

As well as growing a moustache in aid of Movember, staff also collated information from mental health charity Mind and displayed it for customers to see.

Julia Spencer, co-owner of the butchers, said: "All month, most of the boys have been growing a moustache for Movember, which we've done in aid of the Lions. We sponsor them every year and we thought we'd have a wider focus on men's health this year also.

"We started at the beginning of November and we've had a pot in the shop collecting donations.

"We've also had a few customers take part. We gave them a sponsorship form and they've got some money together.

Staff members enjoy the sausage party

Advertising

"Finally, at our weekend sausage party we gave out loads of free sausages, including one we called beef and moustache, which was actually mustard, which we collected donations for."

Mrs Spencer, who owns the business with her husband Charlie, added: "We've got a responsibility in the shop to support the local community and we wanted to have a big focus on men's health.

"If we can get people talking about depression, testicular checks and men's health in general then we hope we can make a difference."

At the final event to mark the end to the fundraising efforts, the butchers had music playing while a stall set up outside encouraged customers to come and take part.

"It was only the first time we've done this, but we decided we'll do it every year and focus on men's health throughout November," Mrs Spencer said.

"Hopefully it'll get bigger and attract more people to raise money for the Lions who do great work within the community."