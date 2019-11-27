Couple's tragic last hours

Jason Francis, 29 and Alice Robinson, 26, had toured the world for 15 months after settling on Australia to live.

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin coroner, John Ellery, held inquests yesterday into their deaths within hours of each other - on December 22 and 23 last year - reading the statement of deputy state coroner for Western Australia, Barry King, who carried out the investigations.

Mr Ellery, who recorded Jason died from a road traffic collision said that he had been out with his rugby friends on December 22 and was intoxicated.

He was hit by a car in the road outside the couple's home in the Scarborough area of Perth at about 8pm that evening. Jason was taken to the Royal Perth Hospital where he died from multiple injuries.

During the inquest his family told the coroner that earlier in the day Jason had been swimming in the sea and been hit by a wave and may have had concussion.

Mr Ellery said Alice's death had been inextricably linked to Jason's.

She drove herself to the hospital where she was told that her boyfriend had died. Nurses tried to speak to her but she ran off, the inquest heard.

Alice bought tablets and alcohol and, phone records showed, text Jason's phone.

Advertising

"She expressed her love for him and her intention to join him," Mr Ellery said.

She was found dead in her car the next day. The corner recorded that Alice's death had been suicide.

Following the inquest the families paid tribute to Jason and Alice.

Mr Steve Francis said his son, a former RAF firefighter and semi-professional footballer as well as a talented rugby player, had been as fit as a fiddle.

Advertising

"They were devoted to each other," he said.

He thanked everyone who had supported the families in their grief.

"We are going to Australia next year to thank all his friends there.

Leigh and Dawn Robinson said their daughter had been kind, gentle, talented and beautiful.

"When she emigrated to Australia with Jason it broke our hearts but we knew that they would live and love their life to the full and cherish their time together.

"Everyone who knew them will endorse how unique their relationship was, they were totally devoted to each other.

"On December 22 last year our lives were shattered. News of Jason's sudden and tragic accident was dreadful. We loved him and treated him as our son. Then within hours we had a second visit by the police to inform us that Alice had died. It has been so hard, we are all heart broken, totally crushed, and still in a state of disbelief.

"The Coroners findings state Alice's cause of death was suicide but to us more accurately she died of a broken heart. It is a real life, tragic, love story."