Poppy and Ted set tails wagging by joining river lifesavers

West Mercia Search & Rescue has set up a new dog unit as part of it's crucial operation, and the new canine recruits have been taking part in training to get ready for action.

Volunteers from Hilton Hotels joined them for a day in the woods near Stanmore Business Park in Bridgnorth to help the dogs, Poppy and Ted, locate people quicker as well as speed up the overall search & rescue process.

Staff from Hilton acted as missing people, and also learned some valuable lessons about river safety.

Nicola Gough, who works for the company and has friends in the search and rescue team, said: "It was great and it really helped improve everyone's understand on river safety and what search and rescue teams do.

"Everyone had great fun doing the tasks. At the beginning there was a talk which was more on the serious route, and then we took part. We got to meet the trainee dogs who were learning so they can become fully-fledged search and rescue dogs.

"We had one group doing search exercises with the dogs where the dogs had to find them, and another group did throw-line exercises.

"A lot of people don't realise how to use it properly, and that you actually have to keep hold of one end or you'll throw the whole thing in.

"Everyone had a lot of fun but there was a serious message behind it. It's all about raising awareness.

"I've got friends who volunteer for them in Bridgnorth and they have a hell of a lot to do. They get so many call-outs."