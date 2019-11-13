Bridgnorth farm girl Nancy turns 103

Nancy Price, from Bridgnorth, was joined by her nephews as well as friends and staff from Danesford Grange Nursing Home for a special party.

Nancy was born in November 1916, in the middle of the First World War.

She married Ben and they worked on their farm, where she learned to milk cows.

Nancy also worked as a cleaner and looked after local children.

The birthday girl would also go out with the local GP and look after people in her community.

Nancy enjoyed holidays in Scotland, loved her garden and flower arranging, and was also a keen walker.

Matron Jo Thomas from the care home said: “She’s had a buffet tea.

“We’ve got her a birthday cake and her family came along – and she seemed to like it.

Advertising

“She likes it when people are fussing around her and she likes joining in with activities.

“She loves music and when we have entertainers in the home, and she likes talking about her past on the farm and about her husband.

“She’s been a hard-working woman all of her life.”